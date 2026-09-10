Survivor Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)
Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss. VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified interment to honor their service.
Available at VA Ann Arbor health care
Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor
We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist for help with:
• Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families
• Autopsy requests and death certificates
• Navigation and linkage to survivor benefits
• Information on planning memorial services
• Linkage to available grief and bereavement support resources
Aaron Cowell
SAMS Specialist
VA Ann Arbor health care
Phone:
Email: aaron.cowell@va.gov