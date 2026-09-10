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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Survivor Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)

Every Veteran and their survivors deserve great care and support through times of transition and loss. VA is establishing the Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program to provide personalized, supportive services to families, caregivers, and survivors at the end of a Veteran's life and after a Veteran dies. SAMS also ensures Veterans without identified family receive a dignified interment to honor their service.

Available at VA Ann Arbor health care
 

Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor

We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist for help with:


• Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families
• Autopsy requests and death certificates
• Navigation and linkage to survivor benefits
• Information on planning memorial services
• Linkage to available grief and bereavement support resources

Aaron Cowell

SAMS Specialist

VA Ann Arbor health care

Phone:

Email: aaron.cowell@va.gov

More Information

  • This quick reference guide from VA provides information on the many benefits and services available to you as a survivor of a deceased service member or Veteran

  • VA burial benefits can help service members, Veterans, and their family members plan and pay for a burial or memorial service in a VA national cemetery. Family members can also order memorial items to honor the service of a Veteran. Find out how to apply for the burial benefits you’ve earned, and how to plan for a burial in advance or at time of need.

  • If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member or Veteran who died, you may qualify for bereavement counseling through our Vet Centers. Bereavement counseling (sometimes called “grief counseling”) provides assistance and support for people going through emotional and psychological stress after the death of a loved one.

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