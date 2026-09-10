Survivor Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)

Available at VA Ann Arbor health care



Care we provide at VA Ann Arbor

We support families, caregivers, and survivors experiencing the loss of a Veteran by helping to ease the stress of wondering, “What’s next?” Connect with a SAMS Specialist for help with:



• Pre-planning and preparedness resources for Veterans and families

• Autopsy requests and death certificates

• Navigation and linkage to survivor benefits

• Information on planning memorial services

• Linkage to available grief and bereavement support resources