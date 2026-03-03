VA2K Walk & Roll
Join us for the VA2K Walk & Roll, a welcoming, community-centered event that brings together Veterans, staff, families, and community partners to move, connect, and support one another. Whether you walk, roll, stroll, or cheer from the sidelines, everyone is invited to participate in a way that feels right for them.
What is VA2K?
VA2K is a national VA initiative that encourages participants to walk or roll 2 kilometers, about 1.2 miles, at their own pace. The focus isn’t on speed or distance, it’s about participation, accessibility, and community.
VA2K is rooted in VA’s Whole Health approach, which recognizes that health is more than medical care, and that every Veteran is more than a diagnosis. Whole Health emphasizes movement, connection, purpose, and belonging as essential to living well and thriving. By encouraging gentle physical activity in a supportive environment, VA2K promotes:
- Physical well-being
- Mental and emotional health
- Social connection and community engagement
This event also supports Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV), a critical program that helps Veterans experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness, access healthcare, housing resources, and supportive services. VA2K raises awareness and brings the community together in support of dignity, stability, and well-being for all Veterans.
VA Ann Arbor Main Campus
Wednesday May 20, 2026 | 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Canton CBOC
Wednesday May 20, 2026 | 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with car show
Findlay CBOC
Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Jackson CBOC
Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Toledo CBOC
Wednesday May 20, 2026 | 11:00 am - 1:00 pm with car show
Waivers & Participation
For everyone’s safety, participation waivers are required.
- Waivers will be available on-stie the day of the event, or
- They can be downloaded and completed in advance
- Please plan to complete a waiver before participating in any walk or roll activities.
Donations & Community Support
Donations are always options but deeply appreciated. All donated items directly support Veterans in need through established VA programs. Your amazing generosity helps extend care, comfort, and dignity to those who need it most.
If you’d like to make an in-kind donation, a wish list of the most helpful items can be found below.