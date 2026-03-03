VA2K Walk & Roll

What is VA2K?

VA2K is a national VA initiative that encourages participants to walk or roll 2 kilometers, about 1.2 miles, at their own pace. The focus isn’t on speed or distance, it’s about participation, accessibility, and community.

VA2K is rooted in VA’s Whole Health approach, which recognizes that health is more than medical care, and that every Veteran is more than a diagnosis. Whole Health emphasizes movement, connection, purpose, and belonging as essential to living well and thriving. By encouraging gentle physical activity in a supportive environment, VA2K promotes:

Physical well-being

Mental and emotional health

Social connection and community engagement

This event also supports Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV), a critical program that helps Veterans experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness, access healthcare, housing resources, and supportive services. VA2K raises awareness and brings the community together in support of dignity, stability, and well-being for all Veterans.