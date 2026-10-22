Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy

Residency Training/Past Employment:

Louis Stokes Cleveland Department of Veterans Affairs

National Institutes of Health Clinical Center

LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

Job Description: Program Manager – Medication Safety & Compounded Sterile Products

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Medication Safety

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Adam practices as the Medication Safety Officer for the medical center and manages the compounded sterile products program within Pharmacy Operations. He is an active member of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, Board Certified in Pharmacotherapy by the Board of Pharmacy Specialties, and current adjunct faculty for the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. Additional prior experiences include clinical pharmacy practice, transitions of care, quality/safety and pharmacy administration.

Hobbies: Adam enjoys music, the outdoors, and sports. He enjoys cooking, playing guitar and watching baseball.

Publications:

Milfred-LaForest SK, Gee JA, Pugacz AM, Piña IL, Hoover DM, Wenzell RC, Felton A, Guttenberg E, Ortiz J. Heart Failure Transitions of Care: A Pharmacist-Led Post-Discharge Pilot Experience. Prog Cardiovasc Dis. 2017 Sep-Oct;60(2):249-258. doi: 10.1016/j.pcad.2017.08.005. Epub 2017 Aug 19. PMID: 28826670.