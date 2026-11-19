Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. PharmD degree at the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 residency at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Previously employed as an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacist and a Pharmacy Informatics Program Manager at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center.

Job Description: Currently serves as an Informatics Pharmacy Program Manager with the Clinical Informatics service. Main role includes supporting end users with the EHRM and related applications, and ticket management for incidents and change requests. Also serves as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist assisting Continuous Glucose Monitor patients.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Inpatient Pharmacy Operations (past), Informatics

Hobbies: I enjoy embracing my inner foodie, gardening, traveling, and being my kids' biggest cheerleader.