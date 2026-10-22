Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Bachelor of Science in biology and Spanish from the University of Notre Dame and Doctorate of Pharmacy from The Ohio State University

Residency Training/Past Employment: Completed a PGY1 General Pharmacy Residency at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. Previously worked as the Toledo/Jackson Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist within the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center prior to transitioning to Primary Care in 2023.

Job Description: Clinical pharmacy practitioner within the primary care Patient Aligned Care Team model at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center. Work with veterans, providers, and support staff managing multiple chronic disease states, including diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. Also manage darbepoetin through the ESA clinic.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PACT (primary care)

Hobbies: Spending time with my husband and son.