Skip to Content
A woman in a navy dress stands before an American flag, smiling.

Beth Field PharmD

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Email:

Phone:

Beth Field, PharmD is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.

Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy:

  • College of Saint Benedict, BA in Biochemistry '09
  • University of Minnesota – College of Pharmacy '13

Residency Training/Past Employment:

  • PGY1 Resident, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN '14
  • Pharmacist, Generalist – Ortho/Bariatric Surgery, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center '14-17
  • Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center '17-19
  • Pharmacist, Generalist – Surgery Team, University Hospital, Michigan Medicine '19-'21
  • Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor – Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs '21-'26

Job Description: Pharmacy Services Quality Assurance Program Manager

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: HSPAL

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Medication safety, pharmacy operations, electronic health records, technology in pharmacy workflow

Hobbies: Novice quilter, downhill skiing, family skate nights (ice and roller rink), movie night with plenty of buttery popcorn, spending time with kids, husband and dog.

Last updated: 