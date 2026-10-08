Beth Field PharmD
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Beth Field, PharmD is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy:
- College of Saint Benedict, BA in Biochemistry '09
- University of Minnesota – College of Pharmacy '13
Residency Training/Past Employment:
- PGY1 Resident, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, TN '14
- Pharmacist, Generalist – Ortho/Bariatric Surgery, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center '14-17
- Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center '17-19
- Pharmacist, Generalist – Surgery Team, University Hospital, Michigan Medicine '19-'21
- Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor – Ann Arbor Veterans Affairs '21-'26
Job Description: Pharmacy Services Quality Assurance Program Manager
PGY2 Rotations Precepted: HSPAL
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Medication safety, pharmacy operations, electronic health records, technology in pharmacy workflow
Hobbies: Novice quilter, downhill skiing, family skate nights (ice and roller rink), movie night with plenty of buttery popcorn, spending time with kids, husband and dog.