Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy, Wayne State University

Residency Training/Past Employment:

Ambulatory Care Residency – William S. Middleton Memorial VAMC, Madison, WI

Sept. 2014 – Present: PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director, Education Coordinator, Nephrology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Ann Arbor, MI

Aug 2011 – Sept 2014: Home Based Primary Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Ann Arbor, MI

Aug 2009 – Aug 2011: Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Battle Creek VAMC, Battle Creek, MI

Job Description: As the PGY1 Residency Program Director, my responsibility is to oversee the residency program, ensure the residents receive an outstanding training and they are successful in the program, and the program is in compliance with the ASHP Accreditation Standards. I also serve as the Residency Advisory Committee chair and I am responsible for developing the preceptor development program and fostering communication among preceptors and pharmacy leadership. Additionally, I am the education coordinator and I oversee the student training.

As the Nephrology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, I practice in the outpatient hemodialysis unit, peritoneal dialysis clinic, CKD clinic and I assist with management of anemia, BMD management, anticoagulation, HTN management, medication review and education, and I assist with transitions of care. Additionally, I participate in interdisciplinary care rounds and patient education.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Nephrology, Teaching and Education, Research, Orientation

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Ambulatory care/nephrology

Hobbies: Traveling, cooking, spending time with family and friends