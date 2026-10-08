Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad at Delta College with an associates degree in science. Attended Ferris State University College of Pharmacy for PharmD.

Residency Training/Past Employment: Completed PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Previously employed as Registered Pharmacist with Meijer Pharmacy.

Job Description: Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner – Ambulatory Care; Academic Detailer. Performs pharmacotherapy management for Veterans at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center – Flint CBOC with complicated and difficult to manage disease states including diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, weight management, COPD, gout, and anemia (ESA therapy). Serves as an academic detailer, focusing on campaigns such as diabetes, COPD, and polypharmacy to provide education on guideline-directed medical therapy and training using population management dashboards to providers and nurses to improve clinical decision making and patient outcomes.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PACT

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Main research interests include implementation of population management tools within PACT for improving provider clinical practice and patient disease state management.

Hobbies: Enjoys reading, playing board games, soccer and boating.