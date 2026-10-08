Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Findlay College of Pharmacy

Residency Training/Past Employment:

ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency, Mercy Health Bon Secours St. Vincent Medical Center, 2016-2017

ASHP Accredited PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy, Indianapolis Veteran Health Indiana, 2017-2018

Assistant Lecturer and Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and UTMC and Toledo Clinic Cancer Center, 2018-2022

Job Description: Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner; Director – PGY-2 Oncology Pharmacy Program, Preceptor

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Hematology, Oncology, and Palliative Care

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Ambulatory Oncology, Ambulatory Hematology, Inpatient Hematology/Oncology, Palliative Care

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Derek practices in ambulatory hematology, oncology and palliative care. His interests include Head and Neck, Genitourinary, and Gastrointestinal oncology, oral chemotherapy, supportive/palliative care, academia, and medication safety. Derek is actively involved in multiple organizations including the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacist Association, National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. He has served as faculty at the University of Toledo and adjunct faculty at the University of Findlay College of Pharmacy and Purdue University College of Pharmacy.

Hobbies: Derek enjoys spending time with his friends, family and labradoodles (Toby & Tucker), watching Notre Dame athletics and the Indiana Pacers/Fever, building Legos, being the biggest Taylor Swift fan, taste-testing all the local craft breweries, and most of all running half and full marathons.

Publications: