Derek Gyori PharmD, BCOP
PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Derek J. Gyori, PharmD, BCOP is the PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Findlay College of Pharmacy
Residency Training/Past Employment:
- ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency, Mercy Health Bon Secours St. Vincent Medical Center, 2016-2017
- ASHP Accredited PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy, Indianapolis Veteran Health Indiana, 2017-2018
- Assistant Lecturer and Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and UTMC and Toledo Clinic Cancer Center, 2018-2022
Job Description: Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner; Director – PGY-2 Oncology Pharmacy Program, Preceptor
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Hematology, Oncology, and Palliative Care
PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Ambulatory Oncology, Ambulatory Hematology, Inpatient Hematology/Oncology, Palliative Care
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Derek practices in ambulatory hematology, oncology and palliative care. His interests include Head and Neck, Genitourinary, and Gastrointestinal oncology, oral chemotherapy, supportive/palliative care, academia, and medication safety. Derek is actively involved in multiple organizations including the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacist Association, National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. He has served as faculty at the University of Toledo and adjunct faculty at the University of Findlay College of Pharmacy and Purdue University College of Pharmacy.
Hobbies: Derek enjoys spending time with his friends, family and labradoodles (Toby & Tucker), watching Notre Dame athletics and the Indiana Pacers/Fever, building Legos, being the biggest Taylor Swift fan, taste-testing all the local craft breweries, and most of all running half and full marathons.
Publications:
- Moeller JA, Gyori DJ, Gau I, Strohbehn GW. Cancer Immunotherapy Stewardship – Cost-Neutral, Patient-Centered Dosing to Increase Infusion Center Efficiency. NEJM Catal Innov Care Deliv. 2026 Aug;7(8):CAT250416.
- Strohbehn GW, Tokaz MC, Shin DS, Jalal S, Tavalire HF, Gyori DJ, Moeller JA, Bazzell BG, Kelley MJ, Fendrick AM, Elliott DA, Ramnath N, Hofer TP, Bryant AK. Maintenance Pemetrexed/Pembrolizumab Versus Pembrolizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: A Propensity Score-Weighted Analysis. JCO Oncol Pract. 2026 Jun 18:OP2501241.
- Gyori DJ, Ream-Taylor AL, Murphy JA. Evaluation of burnout among pharmacy residents in the United States. J Am Coll Clin Pharm. 2025; 8(7): 533-538.
- Bryant AK, Lewy JR, Bressler RD, Chopra Z, Gyori DJ, Bazzell BG, Moeller JA, Jacobson SI, Fendrick AM, Kerr EA, Ramnath N, Green MD, Hofer TP, Vaishnav P, Strohbehn GW. Projected environmental and public health benefits of extended-interval dosing: an analysis of pembrolizumab use in a US national health system. Lancet Oncol. 2024 Jun;25(6):802-810.
- Simon AC, Elder CT, Gyori DJ. Metastatic cutaneous melanoma: Navigating the evolving treatment landscape. J Hematol Oncol Pharm. 2024;14(1):34-41.
- Gyori DJ, Bullington SM, Crawford BS, Vernon VP. Evaluation of appropriate use of bisphosphonates and denosumab in patients with cancer. J Oncol Pharm Pract. 2020 Mar;26(2):286-292.