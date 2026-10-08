Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed 3 years of undergraduate course work at Michigan State University, before transferring to the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy Doctor of Pharmacy Program.

Residency Training/Past Employment:

PGY1 Pharmacy Practice – VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

PGY2 in Ambulatory Care (Primary Care) Pharmacy Practice – VA Maryland Health Care System

Previous employment includes a 2 year tenure as Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care and Anticoagulation at the VA Maryland Health Care System – Ft Howard CBOC, before transferring back to the Ann Arbor VA. Since my return to the Ann Arbor VA I have held multiple roles, including Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in PACT and anticoagulation, Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy lead and most recently, Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor – Specialty Care and Anticoagulation.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Anticoagulation (co-preceptor)

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: PGY2 Cardiology – Anticoagulation longitudinal experience; PGY2 HSPAL – Clinical Pharmacy Administration (co-preceptor)