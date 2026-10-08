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Emily Campbell PharmD, BCACP

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

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Emily Campbell, PharmD, BCACP is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.

Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Arkansas, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 and PGY2 in Ambulatory Care at Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, Little Rock, AR

Job Description: PACT Clinical Pharmacist specializing in medication optimization for chronic disease states

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Primary Care (PACT)

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