Mr. Eric Deters brings over 30 years of experience in roles of increasing responsibility within VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System and Michigan Market.

He began his career in 1995 as a Board-Certified Nuclear Medicine Technologist and has since served as Administrative Officer for Medical Services, HSS, Planning & Analysis (Facility Planner), Director of Planning & Analysis, and Chief Strategy Officer for the SCRIPT Service.

He has also held several formal acting appointments, including Acting Market Strategy Officer, Acting Associate Director, and Assistant Director for VAAAHS and the Michigan Market.

Mr. Deters will continue in his role as Chief Strategy Officer.

A 2015 graduate of the Veterans Health Administration Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP), he holds a degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology from Ferris State University and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Cleary University. He's also a certified mentor within the Veterans Health Administration.