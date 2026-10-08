Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad at the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and a minor in German studies. Completed PharmD degree at University of Michigan.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

Job Description: Clinical Pharmacy Program Manager for PACT and clinical pharmacy practitioner in rheumatology and biologics medication monitoring clinic. Clinical role involves medication therapy management of chronic disease states such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, lupus, polymyalgia rheumatica, and others.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Rheumatology

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Longitudinal clinical practice rotation – biologics medication monitoring clinic – HSPAL

Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with my family, boating, and trying new restaurants. I am also a diehard University of Michigan and Detroit professional sports fan (Go Blue!).