Holly Thompson PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Holly M. Thompson, PharmD, BCPS is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Toledo
Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency completed at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
Job Description: PACT Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PACT/Primary Care
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Holly practices in ambulatory care, specifically PACT/Primary care clinic. Her interests include diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and weight management. Holly is involved in teaching/precepting both pharmacy students & residents.
Hobbies: Holly enjoys spending time with friends, family, and her dog Bella. She also enjoys reading, cooking/baking, and traveling. However, in any free time she may have, she is often helping her husband on their produce farm and at their farm market or enjoying time with their son, Henry.
Publications:
- Mizokami-Stout K, Thompson HM, Hurren K, Leone V, Piatt GA, Lee JM, Pop-Busui R, DeJonckheere M. Clinician Experiences With Hybrid Closed Loop Insulin Delivery Systems in Veterans With Type 1 Diabetes: Qualitative Study. JMIR Diabetes. 2023 Mar 29;8:e45241. doi: 10.2196/45241.