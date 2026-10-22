Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Toledo

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency completed at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Job Description: PACT Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PACT/Primary Care

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Holly practices in ambulatory care, specifically PACT/Primary care clinic. Her interests include diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and weight management. Holly is involved in teaching/precepting both pharmacy students & residents.

Hobbies: Holly enjoys spending time with friends, family, and her dog Bella. She also enjoys reading, cooking/baking, and traveling. However, in any free time she may have, she is often helping her husband on their produce farm and at their farm market or enjoying time with their son, Henry.

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