Skip to Content

Janee Kegerize PharmD, BCPS, BCACP

PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor

VA Ann Arbor health care

Email:

Phone:

Janee Kegerize, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.

Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Toledo Hospital Family Medicine Residency (WWKnight). Previously worked as an Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacist at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, OH.

Job Description: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, also provide some Women's Health

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PACT

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Highly involved with ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) and producing deliverables for the Ambulatory Care Section Advisory Group (SAG).

Hobbies: Reading, crafting, walking.

ASHP Publications:

Continuing Education Webinars

  • Lower is Better—and Possible: The 2025 Hypertension Guideline Update. April 2026. American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). Live Webinar.

Podcasts

  • Kegerize J, Kemmer G, Gunning K, Stabler L (Hosts). (2025, September 23). Over-the-counter (OTC) product updates. [Audio podcast episode]. In ASHP Official.
  • Pfaehler S, Kliethermes MA, Dunn L, Miller K, Kegerize JW, Donovan A, Bullock K (Hosts). (2023, August 19). Hot topics in pharmacy: population health from the ground up: managing, billing, supporting, and executing (1,002). [Audio podcast episode]. In ASHP Official.

Resource Center Documents

  • Gunning K, Kegerize J, Kemmer G, Stabler L. Over-the-counter (OTC) product updates – FAQ. ASHP. 2025 July.
  • Hanson L, Bullock K, Erdman D, Naseman K, Kegerize JW, Coan C, Drury R. Advancing healthcare: key steps to implementing pharmacist provider status. ASHP. 2024.

Last updated: 