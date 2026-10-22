Janee Kegerize PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Janee Kegerize, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences
Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Toledo Hospital Family Medicine Residency (WWKnight). Previously worked as an Emergency Department Clinical Pharmacist at St. Charles Hospital, Oregon, OH.
Job Description: Primary Care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, also provide some Women's Health
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PACT
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Highly involved with ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) and producing deliverables for the Ambulatory Care Section Advisory Group (SAG).
Hobbies: Reading, crafting, walking.
ASHP Publications:
Continuing Education Webinars
- Lower is Better—and Possible: The 2025 Hypertension Guideline Update. April 2026. American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). Live Webinar.
Podcasts
- Kegerize J, Kemmer G, Gunning K, Stabler L (Hosts). (2025, September 23). Over-the-counter (OTC) product updates. [Audio podcast episode]. In ASHP Official.
- Pfaehler S, Kliethermes MA, Dunn L, Miller K, Kegerize JW, Donovan A, Bullock K (Hosts). (2023, August 19). Hot topics in pharmacy: population health from the ground up: managing, billing, supporting, and executing (1,002). [Audio podcast episode]. In ASHP Official.
Resource Center Documents
- Gunning K, Kegerize J, Kemmer G, Stabler L. Over-the-counter (OTC) product updates – FAQ. ASHP. 2025 July.
- Hanson L, Bullock K, Erdman D, Naseman K, Kegerize JW, Coan C, Drury R. Advancing healthcare: key steps to implementing pharmacist provider status. ASHP. 2024.