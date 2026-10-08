Jennifer Baric PharmD, BCPS
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Jennifer E. Baric, PharmD, BCPS is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy:
- Bachelor of Science in Physiology from Michigan State University
- Doctor of Pharmacy from Wayne State University Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy
Residency Training/Past Employment:
- ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. 2014-2015
- ASHP Accredited PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency at NorthShore University Health System in Glenview, Illinois. 2015-2016
- Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Medication Safety Officer at Indiana University Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana. 2016-2019
Job Description:
- Medical Critical Care and Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner
- PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
- APPE Preceptor for University of Michigan and Wayne State Pharmacy Students
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU)
PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Cardiology PGY2 – Medical Intensive Care Unit
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Jen's practice areas include the Medical Intensive Care Unit, Medical Progressive Care Unit, inpatient neurology, and inpatient internal medicine. Her interests include medication safety, and protocol and guideline development. Jen is involved in many hospital committees including Code Committee, Critical Care Oversight Committee, Antimicrobial Stewardship Subcommittee, and Clinical Pharmacy Practice Committee. She has served as affiliate faculty at Purdue University College of Pharmacy and currently serves as affiliate faculty at the University of Michigan. Jen precepts the MICU rotation for PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residents and APPE Pharmacy Students.
Hobbies: When Jen isn't busy running after her baby, Xavier and miniature Goldendoodle, Maggie, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, watching sports (especially MSU), and trying new foods.
Publications:
- Muller A, Baric JE, Kohmescher D, et al. Prevalence and severity of discharge medication discrepancies resolved by pharmacists at a veterans affairs teaching hospital. J Am Coll Clin Pharm. 2023; 6(1): 8-15. doi:10.1002/jac5.1737