Jessica O'Neill PharmD
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Jessica O'Neill, PharmD is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy:
- BS Biology, University of Michigan
- PharmD, University of Michigan College of Pharmacy
Residency Training/Past Employment:
- PGY1 VAAAHS
- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner VAAAHS, 2004-present
Job Description: Currently serving in Weight Management and Metabolic Health programs including Bariatric Surgery programs to provide care for patients with overweight and obesity in collaboration with other healthcare team members.
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Weight Management and Metabolic Health
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Dr. O'Neill has practiced in a variety of clinics including lipid clinic, anticoagulation clinic, primary care clinic, weight management and bariatric surgery clinics. Currently, as part of the medical weight management program she provides direct patient care as well as indirect patient care via activities such as implementation of new clinics, disease state management, provision of drug information, medication use evaluations, safety initiatives, and other practice management functions. Her clinical areas of interest include obesity, diabetes and preventative health care.
Hobbies: Cooking, traveling, spending time with friends and family, trying new things
Publications:
- Malhotra D, Henderson J, Turner C, O'Rourke R, McAuley K, Heisler M, Otto M, Thomason C, O'Neill JL, Freeman K, Dunham M, Bartley E, Hess A, Kruse V, Ruttan K, Haeussler A, Solomon G, Grondin C, Kim P, Schildhouse R, Tremblay A, Griauzde D. Developing a weight management and metabolic health program to support patient-centered, effective, and efficient treatment for Veterans with overweight or obesity: protocol for a quality improvement programme. Primary Health Care Research & Development. 2026. DOI:10.1017/S1463423625100650. Published online: Jan 12, 2026.
- O'Neill JL, Pinkney RA, Hurren KM. The clinical pharmacy specialists' role in antihypertensive management surrounding bariatric surgery in a Veterans Affairs population. Journal of Pharmacy Practice. 2021. DOI: 10.177/08971900211015072. Published online: May 26, 2021.