Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy:

BS Biology, University of Michigan

PharmD, University of Michigan College of Pharmacy

Residency Training/Past Employment:

PGY1 VAAAHS

Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner VAAAHS, 2004-present

Job Description: Currently serving in Weight Management and Metabolic Health programs including Bariatric Surgery programs to provide care for patients with overweight and obesity in collaboration with other healthcare team members.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Weight Management and Metabolic Health

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Dr. O'Neill has practiced in a variety of clinics including lipid clinic, anticoagulation clinic, primary care clinic, weight management and bariatric surgery clinics. Currently, as part of the medical weight management program she provides direct patient care as well as indirect patient care via activities such as implementation of new clinics, disease state management, provision of drug information, medication use evaluations, safety initiatives, and other practice management functions. Her clinical areas of interest include obesity, diabetes and preventative health care.

Hobbies: Cooking, traveling, spending time with friends and family, trying new things

Publications: