Joseph Johnson, PharmD, BCCCP is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.

Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy with PharmD degree.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. PGY2 in Critical Care at Detroit Receiving Hospital (Detroit Medical Center).

Job Description: Acute care Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner at LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center. Main role involves working with the Surgical ICU, Cardiothoracic Surgery, and General/Vascular Surgery teams. Also provides clinical pharmacy services for ancillary surgery services including Neurosurgery and ENT/Head & Neck.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Surgical ICU

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Surgical ICU, Cardiothoracic Surgery

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Main research interests include septic shock and post-surgical care.

Hobbies: Enjoys playing ice hockey, has 2 dogs, and plays in a local darts league.

Publications: https://orcid.org/0000-0002-5943-8344