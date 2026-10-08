Joye Allen PharmD, MPH
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Joye Allen, PharmD, MPH is a PGY1 and PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Undergrad at Alma College in Alma, MI with a bachelor's in science in chemistry and French. Attended University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy for dual PharmD, MPH.
Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at Ann Arbor VA
Job Description: Dual role in Clinical Informatics fEHR ticket management and informatics support for pharmacy, research, and oncology services. Have a clinical practice in anticoagulation.
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Informatics
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Process Improvement and Documentation Burden
Hobbies: Travel, spending time with my kids, reading fantasy
Publications:
- Kim S, Gupta A, Allen J, Kim PS, Grondin C. (2022). Reducing Unnecessary Amylase Testing Within a Veterans Affairs Medical Center. American Journal of Medical Quality, 37(2), 186.
- Thompson RZ, Gardner B, Carter T, Schadler A, Allen J, Bailey A. (2017). Decreasing the time to oral antibiotics in a university hospital pediatric emergency department. The Journal of Pediatric Pharmacology and Therapeutics, 22(4), 272-275.