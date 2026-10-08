Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Undergrad at Alma College in Alma, MI with a bachelor's in science in chemistry and French. Attended University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy for dual PharmD, MPH.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at Ann Arbor VA

Job Description: Dual role in Clinical Informatics fEHR ticket management and informatics support for pharmacy, research, and oncology services. Have a clinical practice in anticoagulation.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Informatics

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Process Improvement and Documentation Burden

Hobbies: Travel, spending time with my kids, reading fantasy

Publications: