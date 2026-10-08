Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad/Pharmacy School at the University of Georgia

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Ambulatory Care Residency at VA Boston Healthcare center. Previously employed as an Anticoagulation Pharmacist at St Joes in Howell and PACT Pharmacist at the Syracuse VA.

Job Description: Serves in PACT at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center. Main role involves medication therapy management of several chronic disease states, such as diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and others.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PACT

Hobbies: Enjoys cooking, birding and going to the lake with my family

Publications:

Church KM, Henault R, Baker E, et al. Comparison of Metoprolol Succinate Versus Carvedilol in Time to Cardiovascular Admission in a Veterans Affairs Healthcare System: An Observational Study. American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy. 2015; 72(3):183-190.