Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Purdue University Doctor of Pharmacy with a minor in Organization Leadership and Supervision in May 2005

Residency Training/Past Employment:

PGY1 with emphasis in ambulatory care at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center 2005-2006

Henry Ford Health System Clinical Pharmacy Specialist 2006-2008

VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System 2008-Current

Job Description: Provide comprehensive medication management for chronic conditions, medication reconciliation services, and immunization guidance. Currently serves with the Weight Management and Metabolic Health programs to provide comprehensive care for persons with overweight or obesity in collaboration with other healthcare team members. Implements person-centered care through incorporating a whole health approach and shared decision-making when developing treatment plans.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Weight Management and Metabolic Health

Hobbies: Gardening and travel

Publications: