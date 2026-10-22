Katherine Freeman PharmD
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
Email:
Phone:
Katherine Freeman, PharmD is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Purdue University Doctor of Pharmacy with a minor in Organization Leadership and Supervision in May 2005
Residency Training/Past Employment:
- PGY1 with emphasis in ambulatory care at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center 2005-2006
- Henry Ford Health System Clinical Pharmacy Specialist 2006-2008
- VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System 2008-Current
Job Description: Provide comprehensive medication management for chronic conditions, medication reconciliation services, and immunization guidance. Currently serves with the Weight Management and Metabolic Health programs to provide comprehensive care for persons with overweight or obesity in collaboration with other healthcare team members. Implements person-centered care through incorporating a whole health approach and shared decision-making when developing treatment plans.
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Weight Management and Metabolic Health
Hobbies: Gardening and travel
Publications:
- Malhotra D, Henderson J, Turner CD, O'Rourke RW, McAuley KB, Heisler M, Otto M, Thomason C, O'Neill JL, Freeman K, Dunham MW, Bartley EP, Hess A, Kruse V, Ruttan K, Haeussler AL, Solomon G, Grondin C, Kim PS, Schildhouse RJ, Tremblay A, Griauzde DH. (2026) Developing a Weight Management and Metabolic Health Program to support patient-centred, effective, and efficient treatment for veterans with overweight or obesity: protocol for a quality improvement programme. Primary Health Care Research & Development. 2026;27:e9. doi:10.1017/S1463423625100650
- Turner CD, Patel K, Freeman K, Ruff L, Michaels J, Bodnar T, Saslow LR, Henderson J, Oshman L, Richardson CR, Malhotra D, Fendrick AM, Strohbehn G, Griauzde DH. (2025) Low-Carbohydrate Nutrition Counseling With Continuous Glucose Monitoring to Improve Metabolic Health Among Veterans With Type 2 Diabetes: Pilot Quality Improvement Initiative Study. JMIR Diabetes 2025;10:e75672 doi:10.2196/75672