Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Indiana University. Received a PharmD degree from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS). Served as a PACT CPP at the Northern Indiana Health Care System VA before returning to VAAAHS to serve as an anticoag CPP for almost ten years. Moved to current pharmacogenomics role in 2023.

Job Description: Serves as the pharmacogenomics (PGx) expert for VAAAHS. This role involves offering PGx testing (consent & ordering) for patients referred to the PGx clinic, as well as reviewing returned PGx results for the entire facility and reconciling against current medications to identify any current drug-gene interactions requiring attention. The PGx clinic also provides prospective drug selection/dosing recommendations based on why testing was pursued, and manages surveillance tools to address potential drug-gene interactions for medication orders processed after testing has been completed.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Pharmacogenomics (PGx) [elective]

PGY2 Rotations Precepted:

Gastrointestinal Oncology and Pharmacogenomics (co-preceptor) [Oncology required rotation]

Pharmacogenomics [Oncology elective rotation]

Pharmacogenomics Program Management [HSPAL elective]

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Interested in the impact of PGx-informed prescribing on clinical outcomes, as well as the application of implementation science principles to improve the adoption of PGx for process improvement.

Hobbies: Reading, hiking, voter turnout volunteer work

Publications:

Matthews KA, Brenner MJ, Brenner AC. Evaluation of the efficacy and safety of a hydrochlorothiazide to chlorthalidone medication change in veterans with hypertension. Clin Ther. 2013 Sep;35(9):1423-30. doi: 10.1016/j.clinthera.2013.07.430. Epub 2013 Aug 29.