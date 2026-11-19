Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad at the University of Michigan-Dearborn with a bachelor's degree in biological sciences. Attended the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy for a PharmD degree.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital. Previously employed at Michigan Medicine.

Job Description: Serves in cardiology clinic at LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center. Main role involves medication therapy management of several chronic disease states, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and others.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: General Cardiology

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: General Cardiology

Hobbies: Staying active, watching sports, and spending time with family.