Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad at The University of Toledo, Toledo, Ohio with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and a Minor in Chemistry. Graduated from The University of Toledo College of Pharmacy with a PharmD and the University of Southern Indiana with a MBA.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at Toledo Hospital/Toledo Children's Hospital. Previously employed at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Bedford Pharmacy dba Crary Drug, Pharm Pharmacy, and Medical University of Ohio.

Job Description: Serves as the Associate Chief of Clinical Pharmacy Services and Acting Chief of Pharmacy at LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. Holds a scope of practice supporting Post-ICU care and anticoagulation services.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: PGY1 longitudinal rotation in Leadership and Administration

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: RPD for PGY2 in Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership and preceptor for Administration for PGY2 in Oncology

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Direct and indirect supervision of over 170 employees, ensuring pharmacy operations and services provided adhere to regulations while maintaining and supporting safe and professional services to Veterans and other healthcare professionals. Interests include Process Improvement, Patient Safety, Medication Safety, Team Development, Critical/Emergency Care, and Anticoagulation.

Hobbies: Enjoys time with family and outdoor activities.

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