Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: University of Michigan College of Pharmacy

Residency Training/Past Employment: ASHP Accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Job Description: Geriatrics Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner; GeriPACT and Geriatrics Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC) department

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Geriatrics

Brief Biography/Research Interests: My role in the Geriatric Research, Education, and Clinical Center (GRECC) at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) began with providing clinical pharmacy services to several clinical demonstration projects and has expanded over time, from these clinical duties at the outset, then to data management and analysis and regulatory management, and more recently to having leadership roles on several projects, largely focusing on comprehensive medication management and deprescribing in the older adult population. My primary clinical role is with our GeriPACT team (Geriatrics Primary Care), which I have been a part of since its inception here in 2013. In my clinician-educator role, I have precepted pharmacy students and Post-graduate Year-1 (PGY-1) Pharmacy Residents, and I have been the primary mentor on multiple PGY-1 residency longitudinal research projects.

Hobbies: Kristin enjoys running, traveling, spending time with friends and family, and shuttling tween children to sports practices and games.

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