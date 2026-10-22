Lauren Williams PharmD
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Lauren Williams, PharmD is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad at the University of Michigan-Flint with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry. Attended the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy where I obtained my PharmD degree.
Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center. Stayed on as an inpatient staff pharmacist then transitioned to a clinical pharmacy specialist in heart failure management, anticoagulation and endocrinology before transitioning into my current role of endocrinology, drug information and research.
Job Description: I currently run the Investigational Drug Service at our facility and serve as the pharmacy representative on the hospital's Institutional Review Board and Research and Development Committee. My clinical practice is in Endocrinology where I manage diabetes technology, including insulin pumps, for veterans with diabetes.
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Drug Information
PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Investigational Drug Services
Brief Biography/Research Interests: I am interested in diabetes technology and optimization of IDS.
Hobbies: In my free time I enjoy reading, being in nature with my husband and fur-baby, Titus, and trying new restaurants.
Publications:
- Stumpf JL, Williams LD. Management of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome: Focus on Capsaicin. Journal of Pharmacy Practice. July 2020. doi:10.1177/0897190020934289
- Miller S, Williams L, Thompson AN. The Prescribing and Education of Naloxone in a Large Academic Medical Center. Pharmacy (Basel). 2020;8(1):31. Published 2020 Mar 5. doi:10.3390/pharmacy8010031