Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad at the University of Michigan-Flint with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry. Attended the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy where I obtained my PharmD degree.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center. Stayed on as an inpatient staff pharmacist then transitioned to a clinical pharmacy specialist in heart failure management, anticoagulation and endocrinology before transitioning into my current role of endocrinology, drug information and research.

Job Description: I currently run the Investigational Drug Service at our facility and serve as the pharmacy representative on the hospital's Institutional Review Board and Research and Development Committee. My clinical practice is in Endocrinology where I manage diabetes technology, including insulin pumps, for veterans with diabetes.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Drug Information

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Investigational Drug Services

Brief Biography/Research Interests: I am interested in diabetes technology and optimization of IDS.

Hobbies: In my free time I enjoy reading, being in nature with my husband and fur-baby, Titus, and trying new restaurants.

Publications: