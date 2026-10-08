Marissa Dunham PharmD
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Marissa Dunham, PharmD is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy:
- University of Michigan College of LS&A – nondegree undergraduate prepharmacy coursework
- University of Michigan College of Pharmacy – PharmD
Residency Training/Past Employment:
- PGY1 VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS)
- Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) at VAAAHS/LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
Job Description: Provide direct and indirect patient care, including medication therapy management services, for Veterans with a variety of chronic disease states (diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, polypharmacy, routine and travel-related immunization needs, weight management/obesity, and women's health – contraception, menopause) who receive medical services at VAAAHS across primary and specialty care clinics.
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: None currently; shared or longitudinal rotation experiences may be available on request
PGY2 Rotations Precepted: None currently; shared or longitudinal rotation experiences may be available on request
Brief Biography/Research Interests: Research interests include pharmacotherapy for obesity management, osteoporosis, disparities affecting women's health.
Hobbies: I enjoy reading, travel, and listening to podcasts (especially true crime).
Publications:
- Malhotra D, Henderson J, Turner CD, O'Rourke RW, McAuley KB, Heisler M, Otto M, Thomason C, O'Neill JL, Freeman K, Dunham MW, Bartley EP, Hess A, Kruse V, Ruttan K, Haeussler AL, Solomon G, Grondin C, Kim PS, Schildhouse RJ, Tremblay A, Griauzde DH. (2026) Developing a Weight Management and Metabolic Health Program to support patient-centred, effective, and efficient treatment for veterans with overweight or obesity: protocol for a quality improvement programme. Primary Health Care Research & Development 27(e9): 1–8. doi: 10.1017/S1463423625100650
- Hurren KM, Dunham MW. Are thiazolidinediones a preferred drug treatment for type 2 diabetes? Expert Opinion on Pharmacotherapy. 2021;22(2):131-133.
- Hurren KM, Dunham MW. Understanding the impact of commonly utilized, non-insulin, glucose-lowering drugs on body weight in patients with type 2 diabetes. Expert Opinion on Pharmacotherapy. 2018;19(10):1087-1095.
- Hurren KM, Dunham MW. Pharmacokinetic drug evaluation of extended release lorcaserin for the treatment of obesity. Expert Opinion on Drug Metabolism & Toxicology. 2017;13(8):891-896.
- Hurren KM, Dunham MW. Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome. In: Dong BJ, Elliott DP, eds. Endocrinology/Rheumatology – ACSAP Book 1. 1st ed. Lenexa, KS: American College of Clinical Pharmacy; 2014:72-86.