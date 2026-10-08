Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy:

University of Michigan College of LS&A – nondegree undergraduate prepharmacy coursework

University of Michigan College of Pharmacy – PharmD

Residency Training/Past Employment:

PGY1 VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS)

Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner (CPP) at VAAAHS/LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center

Job Description: Provide direct and indirect patient care, including medication therapy management services, for Veterans with a variety of chronic disease states (diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, polypharmacy, routine and travel-related immunization needs, weight management/obesity, and women's health – contraception, menopause) who receive medical services at VAAAHS across primary and specialty care clinics.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: None currently; shared or longitudinal rotation experiences may be available on request

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: None currently; shared or longitudinal rotation experiences may be available on request

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Research interests include pharmacotherapy for obesity management, osteoporosis, disparities affecting women's health.

Hobbies: I enjoy reading, travel, and listening to podcasts (especially true crime).

Publications: