Ronald Kendall PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP
PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor
VA Ann Arbor health care
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Ronald E. Kendall, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP is a PGY1 and PGY2 Preceptor.
Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: I completed undergrad at the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in neuroscience and received my PharmD at Wayne State University.
Residency Training/Past Employment: I completed a PGY1 Residency at Rush University Medical Center and a PGY2 in Infectious Diseases at the University of Wisconsin. I was previously employed as an infectious diseases pharmacist at the Henry Ford Health System.
Job Description: I am the antimicrobial stewardship pharmacy champion at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center and CBOCs at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. I perform antimicrobial stewardship reviews, round with the inpatient infectious diseases consult team, coordinate home infusion therapy, assist with the treatment and prevention of HIV, and lead various initiatives to improve antibiotic use.
PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Infectious Diseases
PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Antimicrobial Stewardship Program management
Brief Biography/Research Interests: I have completed research in various aspects of antimicrobial stewardship, including stewardship team composition, the impact of microbiology electronic health record modifications on antimicrobial prescribing decisions, the impact of pharmacist-driven transition of care antibiotic prescribing, and how decisions to switch to oral antibiotics and set therapy durations are made in patients with bloodstream infections. I am currently studying the anticipated effects on antimicrobial stewardship that an EHR change would have, how antimicrobial stewardship programs could take advantage of new capabilities and mitigate negative effects from EHR limitations, and how to measure this impact.
Hobbies: I love golfing, hiking, dog walking, and playing with my daughters.
Publications:
- Scruggs-Wodkowski E, Gauntlett L, Helminski D, Blok AC, Henry N, Keller SC, Kendall RE, Nitta M, Ranusch A, Manojlovich M, Harrod M, Krein SL. Outpatient Antibiotic Therapy Practice Variability Across Veterans Affairs Hospitals. JAMA Netw Open. 2026 Aug 9;(8):e2629952. PMCID: PMC13494719.
- Engers DW, Tamma PD, Fiawoo S, Fong K, Jariwala R, Jenkins TC, Kendall RE, Lee JH, McCreary EK, Patel PK, Shihadeh KC, Slish J, Van Schooneveld TC, Malani AN. Transition to Oral Antibiotic Therapy for Hospitalized Adults With Gram-Negative Bloodstream Infections. JAMA Netw Open. 2024 Jan 2;7(1):e2349864. PMCID: PMC10762571.
- McAteer J, Lee JH, Cosgrove SE, Dzintars K, Fiawoo S, Heil EL, Kendall RE, Louie T, Malani AN, Nori P, Percival KM, Tamma PD. Defining the Optimal Duration of Therapy for Hospitalized Patients With Complicated Urinary Tract Infections and Associated Bacteremia. Clin Infect Dis. 2023 May 3;76(9):1604-1612. PMCID: PMC10411929.
- Arena CJ, Kenney RM, Kendall RE, Tibbetts RJ, Veve MP. Respiratory culture nudge improves antibiotic prescribing for Moraxella catarrhalis and Haemophilus influenzae lower respiratory tract infections. Antimicrob Steward Healthc Epidemiol. 2023;3(1):e23. PMCID: PMC9909586.
- Musgrove MA, Kenney RM, Kendall RE, Peters M, Tibbetts R, Samuel L, Davis SL. Microbiology Comment Nudge Improves Pneumonia Prescribing. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2018 Jul;5(7):ofy162. PMCID: PMC6057519.
- Mercuro NJ, Medler CJ, Kenney RM, MacDonald NC, Neuhauser MM, Hicks LA, Srinivasan A, Divine G, Beaulac A, Eriksson E, Kendall R, Martinez M, Weinmann A, Zervos M, Davis SL. Pharmacist-Driven Transitions of Care Practice Model for Prescribing Oral Antimicrobials at Hospital Discharge. JAMA Netw Open. 2022 May 2;5(5):e2211331. PMCID: PMC9092199.