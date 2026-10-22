Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: I completed undergrad at the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in neuroscience and received my PharmD at Wayne State University.

Residency Training/Past Employment: I completed a PGY1 Residency at Rush University Medical Center and a PGY2 in Infectious Diseases at the University of Wisconsin. I was previously employed as an infectious diseases pharmacist at the Henry Ford Health System.

Job Description: I am the antimicrobial stewardship pharmacy champion at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center and CBOCs at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. I perform antimicrobial stewardship reviews, round with the inpatient infectious diseases consult team, coordinate home infusion therapy, assist with the treatment and prevention of HIV, and lead various initiatives to improve antibiotic use.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Infectious Diseases

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Antimicrobial Stewardship Program management

Brief Biography/Research Interests: I have completed research in various aspects of antimicrobial stewardship, including stewardship team composition, the impact of microbiology electronic health record modifications on antimicrobial prescribing decisions, the impact of pharmacist-driven transition of care antibiotic prescribing, and how decisions to switch to oral antibiotics and set therapy durations are made in patients with bloodstream infections. I am currently studying the anticipated effects on antimicrobial stewardship that an EHR change would have, how antimicrobial stewardship programs could take advantage of new capabilities and mitigate negative effects from EHR limitations, and how to measure this impact.

Hobbies: I love golfing, hiking, dog walking, and playing with my daughters.

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