Undergraduate & College of Pharmacy: Completed undergrad at the University of Illinois at Chicago with a bachelor degree in biological sciences. Went on to Chicago State University College of Pharmacy for PharmD degree.

Residency Training/Past Employment: PGY1 Residency at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, IL. Previously employed as an assistant professor of clinical sciences at Roosevelt University College of Pharmacy in Schaumburg, IL with a clinical practice site at Mount Sinai Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, IL.

Job Description: Serves in the outpatient cardiology clinic here at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center. Main role involves seeing patients in the cardiology pharmacotherapy clinic in order to assist in medication therapy management of several cardiovascular disease states, such as heart failure, dyslipidemia, resistant hypertension, and others. In addition to this role, serves as an academic detailer and PGY2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency Director.

PGY1 Rotations Precepted: Outpatient cardiology pharmacotherapy

PGY2 Rotations Precepted: Outpatient cardiology pharmacotherapy, advanced outpatient cardiology pharmacotherapy

Brief Biography/Research Interests: Main research interests involve optimizing cardiovascular care, especially heart failure, as well as improving both primary and secondary atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Hobbies: Enjoys reading books in my free time. Ultimately, prefer to spend time outside immersed in nature doing things like hiking and camping. During our Midwest cold months, turns to more snow-related activities like snowboarding.

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