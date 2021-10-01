Stories
VA wants to reduce the number of benzodiazepines (BZDs) prescriptions from community providers to Veterans, especially seniors aged 65 older.
Short-term Shared Medical Appointments (SMA) within routine clinical care demonstrated improved A1c in Veterans with Type-2 diabetes, according to a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
A Flint, Michigan Air-Force Veteran earned an Honorary Doctorate from Tougaloo College May 2nd. Alfred Cook was recognized with eight other colleagues for their life-long commitment to racial equality in the United States.
It was a fairly typical evening for Linda Longshaw and her daughter Heather Longshaw. The two nurses from the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center were on their way to dinner. As they turned a corner in the road, they were suddenly flagged down by a group of frantic people in the street.
The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has been providing cancer care to Veterans in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana for over 30 years. It was one of the first comprehensive cancer programs to be set up in the region.
Dr. Benjamin Hampstead, the Stanley Berent, Ph.D., Collegiate Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan, and a Staff Psychologist at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center was recently awarded the prestigious R35 Award from the National Institute on Aging.
Fall is the start of flu season, and vaccination is the best way to protect against getting the flu, and to keep from spreading the flu to others. The flu shot is safe and effective, and you cannot get the flu from the flu shot.