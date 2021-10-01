Skip to Content

Stories

VA Ann Arbor health care top stories.

VA wants to reduce the number of benzodiazepines (BZDs) prescriptions from community providers to Veterans, especially seniors aged 65 older.

Older Veterans are more likely to receive their BZD’s through Part D than from VA.

Short-term Shared Medical Appointments (SMA) within routine clinical care demonstrated improved A1c in Veterans with Type-2 diabetes, according to a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Diabetes and A1C

A Flint, Michigan Air-Force Veteran earned an Honorary Doctorate from Tougaloo College May 2nd. Alfred Cook was recognized with eight other colleagues for their life-long commitment to racial equality in the United States.

Alfred Cook

It was a fairly typical evening for Linda Longshaw and her daughter Heather Longshaw. The two nurses from the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center were on their way to dinner. As they turned a corner in the road, they were suddenly flagged down by a group of frantic people in the street.

Linda (left) and Heather Longshaw

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has been providing cancer care to Veterans in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana for over 30 years. It was one of the first comprehensive cancer programs to be set up in the region.

Lung Precision Oncology Program

Dr. Benjamin Hampstead, the Stanley Berent, Ph.D., Collegiate Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan, and a Staff Psychologist at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center was recently awarded the prestigious R35 Award from the National Institute on Aging.

Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias

Fall is the start of flu season, and vaccination is the best way to protect against getting the flu, and to keep from spreading the flu to others. The flu shot is safe and effective, and you cannot get the flu from the flu shot.

Picture of an elderly gentleman with a gray jacket on. The words #FightFlu with the flu shot are on a blue border.