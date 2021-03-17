Charles George VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 40 east or west
Take Exit 55 to Tunnel Road (State Route 70). Turn left and the medical center is about 1-1/2 miles on the right.
From I-240
Take Exit 7 to Tunnel Road (State Route 70) heading east. The medical center is about 2-1/2 miles on the left.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
1100 Tunnel Road,
Asheville, NC, 28805
Intersection:
Coordinates:
35°35'18.02"N 82°29'0.02"W/p>