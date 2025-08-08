Caregiver Support Program Resource Fair

The annual Caregiver Support Resource Fair will be held on August 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Atrium of the Charles George VA Medical Center. This event is designed to provide caregivers with valuable information, resources, and support services. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local organizations, learn about available VA and community programs, and receive guidance to help them in their caregiving roles. All caregivers, veterans, and family members are welcome to attend.