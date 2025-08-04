A day retreat focused on mental health and wellness through the unique bond between veterans and horses.

Hosted by Veteran Healing Farm in collaboration with Heart of Horse Sense, this special event offers a full day dedicated to learning, wellness, and self-discovery through equine connections.

Our interactions with horses can mirror the relationships in our lives, including the critical relationship we hold with ourselves. By engaging in this retreat, veterans will have the opportunity to explore these connections deeply. Our trauma-informed approach encourages participants to observe and reflect on horse behavior, gaining valuable insights into personal challenges and strengths.

To RSVP, visit: https://www.heartofhorsesense.org/events/2025/6/28/veteran-mental-health-wellness-retreat-at-veterans-healing-farm-7pwwr