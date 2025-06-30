Join us for the Whole Health: Veteran Walking Group, an inclusive and supportive event designed to help Veterans take charge of their health and well-being.

Join us for the Whole Health: Veteran Walking Group, an inclusive and supportive event designed to help Veterans take charge of their health and well-being. This walking group is part of the VA’s Whole Health initiative, which centers on what matters most to you—not just what is the matter with you—empowering you to live your healthiest, fullest life.

The walk will be a one-mile loop, including a warm-up and cool-down session. Please remember to bring your own water to stay hydrated!

To sign up or for more information, please call Whole Health at 828-298-7911, ext. 12107.