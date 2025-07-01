(Virtual) Women Veterans Town Hall: She Served Virtual Summit

This free, fully virtual event is your opportunity to gain vital health insights on menopause, endometrial and ovarian cancer, and learn how to access specialized VA clinical support and peer groups designed just for women veterans.

Join us for the She Served Virtual Summit, a special online event dedicated to empowering and supporting women veterans. This summit will provide essential health information, education, and resources tailored specifically for women who have served.

Event Highlights:

Expert-Led Health Education: Menopause: Get the latest information on managing symptoms, treatment options, and resources to support your health and well-being during menopause. Endometrial & Ovarian Cancer: Learn about risk factors, early detection, prevention, and the newest advances in treatment and support for gynecologic cancers.

Resource Navigation: Clinical Call Center: Discover how to access immediate health advice, schedule appointments, and connect with VA clinical services designed for women veterans. Support Groups: Find out how to join peer-led and professionally facilitated support groups to share experiences, build community, and access ongoing support.



Who Should Attend:

All women veterans seeking information, support, and connection with others who have served.

Anyone interested in learning more about women’s health issues and available resources.

Format:

100% Virtual – join from anywhere.

Interactive Q&A, resource sharing, and breakout sessions for networking.

Cost: Free

Take this opportunity to engage, learn, and grow alongside other women who have served. Your service matters—your health and well-being matter even more.