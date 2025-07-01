(Virtual) Talk Tactics for Women Veterans
Join a lively, virtual group of women veterans for four engaging sessions—where you’ll discover practical tools for active listening, self-awareness, setting healthy boundaries, and more.
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join us for Talk Tactics for Women Veterans—a virtual class series designed specifically for women veterans looking to boost their communication skills in a supportive, fun, and informal environment.
Details:
- When: Tuesdays, 10:00–11:30 am
- Start Date: August 5, 2025
- Where: Held virtually
- Format: 4 easy-to-follow classes
- Focus: Practical tips and hands-on practice to improve your communication
- Instructor: Dawn Adams, PTA, NBC-HWC, CYT 200
Class Topics:
- Class 1: LUV (Listen, Understand, Validate) – Active Listening
- Class 2: Self Management & Self Awareness – "I" Statements vs "You" Statements
- Class 3: Setting Healthy Boundaries
- Class 4: Bringing It All Together
Each session is interactive, allowing you to practice new skills as you learn them. Whether you want to feel more confident in conversations, navigate workplace dynamics, or simply connect better with others, this class is for you.
Call now to secure your spot and receive the virtual class link!
Whole Health Department at 828-298-7911 ext. 12107
Tue. Aug 5, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Tue. Aug 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Tue. Aug 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
Tue. Aug 26, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET