(Virtual) Talk Tactics for Women Veterans

Join a lively, virtual group of women veterans for four engaging sessions—where you’ll discover practical tools for active listening, self-awareness, setting healthy boundaries, and more.

Join us for Talk Tactics for Women Veterans—a virtual class series designed specifically for women veterans looking to boost their communication skills in a supportive, fun, and informal environment.

Details:

When: Tuesdays, 10:00–11:30 am

Tuesdays, 10:00–11:30 am Start Date: August 5, 2025

August 5, 2025 Where: Held virtually

Held virtually Format: 4 easy-to-follow classes

4 easy-to-follow classes Focus: Practical tips and hands-on practice to improve your communication

Practical tips and hands-on practice to improve your communication Instructor: Dawn Adams, PTA, NBC-HWC, CYT 200

Class Topics:

Class 1: LUV (Listen, Understand, Validate) – Active Listening

LUV (Listen, Understand, Validate) – Active Listening Class 2: Self Management & Self Awareness – "I" Statements vs "You" Statements

Self Management & Self Awareness – "I" Statements vs "You" Statements Class 3: Setting Healthy Boundaries

Setting Healthy Boundaries Class 4: Bringing It All Together

Each session is interactive, allowing you to practice new skills as you learn them. Whether you want to feel more confident in conversations, navigate workplace dynamics, or simply connect better with others, this class is for you.

Call now to secure your spot and receive the virtual class link!

Whole Health Department at 828-298-7911 ext. 12107