Caregiving for the Aging: Veteran Town Hall
Connect, learn, and access vital resources for Veterans and caregivers at the upcoming VA Town Hall—your support starts here!
When:
No event data
Where:
AB Tech, Ferguson Auditorium, 19 Tech Drive
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
The upcoming town hall will connect VA representatives and community partners to provide Veterans, caregivers, and families with essential education and resources.
Key offerings include: Information resources and education tables on various programs: Enrollment & Eligibility, Mental Health/ Suicide Prevention, Home-Based Primary Care, Caregiver Support, Community Resources and more! Main sessions with expert insights, interactive seminars on caregiver skills, and a caregivers panel, along with an overview of local resources.
Jointly sponsored by : Vietnam Veterans of America and Department of Veterans Affairs