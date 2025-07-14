Career Workshops That Get Results! Off Base Transition Training

Boost your career with expert interview and federal hiring workshops at the OBTT pilot program on July 22, 2025

The Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) pilot program is an opportunity for veterans, veterans currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve, and their spouses to take control of their career through workshops to help meet their employment goals. OBTT provides employment preparation, education and opportunities that allow attendees to maximize their career potential.

When: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Where: Classroom A (Basement) Charles George VA Medical Center

Agenda:

Interview Skills

This workshop aims to provide attendees with the tools and confidence they need to ace a job interview. During this workshop, interview basics, potential questions and interview techniques are presented.

Time : 9:00 am- 11:00 am

Federal Hiring

This workshop covers the basics of federal hiring, civil service, www. USAJobs.gov, special hiring authorities, and other resources for a federal jo search.

Time: 11:00 am-1:00 pm

To register online, please visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/OBTTCharlotte#/