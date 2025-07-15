Skip to Content

Well Woman Yoga- For Female Veterans

Flourish in an 8-week yoga series designed specially for women to support physical, emotional, and mental well-being in an inclusive environment.



Classroom A, Basement

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC

Flourish in an 8-week yoga series designed specially for women to support physical, emotional, and mental well-being in an inclusive environment. 

When: July 22nd

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Classroom A, Charles George VA Medical Center

 

 

