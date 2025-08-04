3rd Annual Veteran's Resource Connection

We are so excited to announce that Cleveland County is hosting the 3rd Annual Veterans Resource Connection at the LeGrand Center on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Veteran's Resource Connection, a proven success, aligns veterans, their families, and caretakers directly with the programs, benefits, and resources they need and rightfully earn. Last year, our efforts were fruitful as we connected over 200 veterans and caretakers with 50+ resources, demonstrating the event's effectiveness. Building on our past achievements, we are determined to make an even more significant impact this year.

This event offers tangible, on-site, and continued support to veterans and their family members with diverse benefits. Resources include mental health, housing, claims and benefits assistance, and family and caretaker support. You can expect a comprehensive array of services at this free event.

Vendor Registration is open until Friday, October 10, 2025. Interested vendor participants can complete and submit this form: https://clevelandcounty.prod.simpligov.com/prod/portal/ShowWorkFlow/AnonymousEmbed/33b9d439-f671-499b-bf51-28ed6dc097a1

Disclaimer: Reference herein to any specific commercial products, process, or service by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise, does not necessarily constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the United States Government. The views and opinions of authors expressed herein do not necessarily state or reflect those of the United States Government and shall not be used for advertising or product endorsement purposes.