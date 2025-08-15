East Asheville Library

On August 27, from 2 to 4 PM, the East Asheville Public Library at 3 Avon Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 will host an informative community event focused on VA services. This session will provide valuable information specifically about the Veterans Crisis Line—a confidential, 24/7 support resource for Veterans in crisis—as well as details on the Post-9/11 M2VA Program. Attendees will learn how to access these critical support services and resources tailored to Veterans' needs, helping to ensure mental health and well-being within the community.