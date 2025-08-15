From Darkness into Hope - Suicide Awareness Event will be held on September 18 at Oconaluftee Island Park in Cherokee, NC. This important health fair aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention and provide support resources to the community. Set in the serene and scenic Oconaluftee Island Park, the event offers a peaceful environment for attendees to learn, connect, and find hope. Participants can engage with local health organizations, access mental health information, and take part in activities designed to promote healing and resilience.