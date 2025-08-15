The POW/MIA Ceremony at the Charles George VA Medical Center will be held from 1 PM to 2 PM. This solemn event honors and remembers Prisoners of War (POWs) and those Missing in Action (MIAs) who have sacrificed for our country. It serves as a powerful tribute to their courage, resilience, and the ongoing commitment to account for and bring home all missing service members. Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on the significance of their sacrifice and show support for Veterans and their families.