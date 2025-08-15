The Foothills Winter Stand Down will be held on November 13 from 9 AM to 1 PM at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, located at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645. This event is designed to support Veterans by providing vital information about VA services, including the Post-9/11 M2VA Care Management Program. Representatives from the M2VA Program will be available to offer guidance, answer questions, and provide support regarding VA benefits and the Veterans Crisis Line. The Stand Down offers a welcoming environment for Veterans to connect with resources that can help meet their unique needs during the winter season.