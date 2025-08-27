Hope on the Move: Creative Healing

On Monday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Warrior Cairn, the Charles George VA Suicide Prevention team will host an interactive awareness event designed to honor and support Veterans. The event will include engaging activities such as educational tables, rock painting, wristband making, and chalk art. Whole Health will also offer yoga sessions throughout the day, and at 1 p.m. Chaplain Services will lead a remembrance service to reflect and honor the lives of those we have lost.

The Suicide Prevention team of the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is recognizing Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September through the campaign Hope on the Move. Throughout the month, the team will host a series of events for Veterans and Staff designed to foster healing, build connections, and promote conversations around hope, resilience, and support.