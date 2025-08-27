Hope on the Move: Franklin VA Clinic

On September 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Franklin VA Clinic, the Suicide Prevention team will host educational tables, rock painting, wristband creation, and sidewalk chalk art. Whole Health will offer corn hole and employee bingo, all to raise awareness, foster connection, and support self-care among Veterans and staff.

The Suicide Prevention team of the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is recognizing Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September through the campaign Hope on the Move. Throughout the month, the team will host a series of events for Veterans and Staff designed to foster healing, build connections, and promote conversations around hope, resilience, and support.



