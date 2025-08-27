Hope on the Move: Together We Stand

On September 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hope & Recovery (Building 9-Charles George VA Medical Center) waiting area, the Suicide Prevention team will offer educational tables, rock painting, wristband creation, and sidewalk chalk art to promote mindfulness, raise awareness, and foster connection among Veterans and staff.

The Suicide Prevention team of the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is recognizing Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September through the campaign Hope on the Move. Throughout the month, the team will host a series of events for Veterans and Staff designed to foster healing, build connections, and promote conversations around hope, resilience, and support.