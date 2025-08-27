Hope on the Move: Master Sgt. Jerry K. Crump Clinic

On September 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Master Sgt. Jerry K. Crump VA Clinic, the Suicide Prevention team will offer educational tables, rock painting, wristband creation, and sidewalk chalk art. Whole Health will also host yoga and employee bingo to raise awareness, foster connection, and promote self-care among Veterans and staff.

The Suicide Prevention team of the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is recognizing Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September through the campaign Hope on the Move. Throughout the month, the team will host a series of events for Veterans and Staff designed to foster healing, build connections, and promote conversations around hope, resilience, and support.