79th NC Apple Festival

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will be part of this year’s NC Apple Festival, connecting with Veterans, families, and community members throughout the weekend. Our team will share information and resources from Post-9/11 Veteran Services, Homeless Services, Eligibility & Enrollment, Suicide Prevention, the Women Veterans Program, Connected Care, Patient Advocacy, the Assistant Director’s Office, and the Veteran Experience Office (VEO). Stop by our booth to learn more about VA services, meet staff, and discover programs that support Veterans across every stage of their journey.

The NC Apple Festival is one of our region’s signature community events, drawing families, visitors, and organizations together in downtown Hendersonville each Labor Day weekend. It’s a celebration of local culture, food, and community spirit—and provides the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System an important opportunity to connect with Veterans and their families, share resources, and show our ongoing commitment to those who served. To learn more visit their website: https://ncapplefestival.org/