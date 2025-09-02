Be part of the Suicide Prevention Workshop!

S.A.V.E (SUICIDE PREVENTION) WORKSHOP

S.A.V.E. training teaches individuals the S.A.V.E. acronym—Spot the signs, Ask the question, Validate the Veteran's experience, and Encourage and expedite treatment—to help Veterans and others experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis.

This free training equips people to recognize warning signs, engage in compassionate conversations, and connect those suffering with necessary mental health services and support. Lunch provided!

When: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC

Time: Noon - 1pm